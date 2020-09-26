The Los Angeles Chargers are no strangers to big-name injuries, and the 2020 season has been a prominent reminder of that, with quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Mike Williams, offensive linemen Mike Pouncey and Bryan Bulaga, and safety Derwin James among those who’ve either battled — or are still battling — early-season ailments. Now, the team has added another name to the list, announcing Saturday it has placed pass rusher Melvin Ingram on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least three weeks.

A three-time Pro Bowler and steady starter along L.A.’s defensive line, Ingram was a full participant at Chargers practice to start the week but sat out Friday’s session due to a knee issue. Now the veteran defensive end, who successfully renegotiated his contract prior to the season, is guaranteed to miss the team’s next three games — Sunday’s home matchup with the Carolina Panthers, a Week 4 road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and a Week 5 visit to the New Orleans Saints.

The Chargers promoted defensive end Jessie Lemonier from the practice squad in a corresponding roster move as part of a series of weekend transactions, but either way, they figure to miss the 31-year-old Ingram up front. Fellow pass rusher Joey Bosa appears on track to suit up for L.A. despite recovering from his own injury, but Ingram has been a consistent presence off the edge over the course of his career, missing just three games in the last five-plus seasons with the club. In two games this year, he logged a pair of tackles to go with two pass deflections and an interception.

With Ingram sidelined through at least Week 5, the Chargers are likely to rely on Lemonier, Uchenna Nwosu and Isaac Rochell to rush the passer opposite Bosa.