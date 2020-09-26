For the second straight year, Kansas State upset Oklahoma, but this year, the Wildcats did it on the road in Norman over the No. 3 team, winning 38-35.

It was their first road win against an opponent ranked among the top-3 in the AP Poll in program history, the FOX Sports broadcast noted.

After Oklahoma opening Saturday’s game in dominant fashion with a 21-7 halftime lead — which included the first career touchdown for Bob Stoops’ son, Drake — the Sooners began to fall apart in the third quarter. Their defense struggling is nothing new, but redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler’s inexperience was starting to show as Kansas State’s defense stepped up.

Kansas State outscored the Sooners, 17-0, in the fourth quarter in this stunning comeback, and the go-ahead score coming off a 50-yard field goal from Wildcats’ kicker Blake Lynch with less than five minutes left in the game.

A key stop had Oklahoma punting with about three minutes remaining, and then on the Sooners’ final possession with seconds on the clock, defensive back Jahron McPherson picked off Rattler. And just like that, Oklahoma is 1-1 to start the season.

Naturally, college football Twitter was not kind to the Sooners, roasting them, their defense and coach Lincoln Riley, who’s now 0-2 against Kansas State’s second-year coach, Chris Klieman. A lot of people made the same joke, referencing the scary 2019 disaster involving the Sooner Schooner tipping over.