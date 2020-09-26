Description: BUR Vs SOU Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Either sides scrounges for its opening win of the season today.

Southampton’s start to Premier League 2020-21 is akin to their horrendous first half in the 2019-20. The side has been a slow starter this time around as well, losing both of its couple of fixtures to find itself languishing in 19th spot in the league standings.

More than the defeats, what is bound to have hurt Southampton is the manner in which those defeats have come. The side was made a mockery of by Tottenham the last time around with Kane and Son combining to rip Southampton into shreds in a 5-2 win.

Elsewhere, Burnley didn’t quite have the most ideal of starts to the new season as well. Despite getting an extra week away from the game, the side was schooled 4-2 by Leicester City in its season opener, a defensive performance which has not been associated with Burnley ever since their promotion to the league.

BUR Vs SOU Fantasy Probable Winner

Quick learners, Burnley are set to come out massively improved today. This is a side which hardly falters defensively twice in a row, a team which will realign itself and address its lingering issues to dish out Southampton’s third successive defeat of the season.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

All of Johan, Ben and Cork will be sitting out the impending fixture for Burnley.

Burnley

Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor, Pieters, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Vydra, Wood

Southampton

McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo, Adams, Ings

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Burnley Vs Southampton

Date And Time: 27th September, Sunday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Burnley

Southampton

Bygone Encounter

Leicester City Vs Burnley: 2-4

Southampton Vs Tottenham: 2-5

Goal-Keeper

Alex McCarthy from Southampton will be ingrained in our side as the goal-keeper for this contest. The shot stopper was been the only source of solace in a howler of a backline till now, a player who will be crucial to his side’s aspirations of keeping Burnley at bay.

Defenders

Up against a Southampton side which has not scored in two of its last three encounters, it was only rightful of us to opt for a trio from Burnley. Also, with the home side’s backline being one of the most unforgiving and ruthless in the league, a cleansheet won’t be the most surprising thing in Burnley’s favour today.

We begin with fullback Charlie Taylor who once again made full use of his attacking knowhow to register an assist the last time around. Phil Bardsley and Erik Pieters both join up, two players who are more than capable of powering themselves into the side’s attacking sojourns.

Midfielders

Southampton’s captain, James Ward-Prowse was unfortunate not to register a goal or assist the last time around. He was persistently involved in the side’s attacking plays to make him our first pick from the side.

Ever since his transfer, Moussa Djenepo has been longing for an extended place in the side’s playing 11. He should what he can do if reposed faith in with an assist the last time around, one which should see him be deployed by the side today as well.

Burnley elsewhere will see us instil in place a partnership as well for today’s showdown. Its one made up of Dwight McNeil and Ashley Westwood, two versatile players who can not only layup the ball for which other but come up with a scorcher of a shot as well.

Strikers

Southampton’s top scorer last season, Danny Ings is the only goal scorer for the side till now. He scored both of the club’s goals against Tottenham to make him a must have pick for us.

Burnley’s leading scorer from last season, striker Chris Woods makes a foray into our side. He’s joined up by Matej Vydra with this Southampton backline being one he can easily pile on the goals against.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His goal in the side’s league opener sees Wood captain our side while Taylor is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Alex, Taylor, Phil, Erik, James, Dwight, Ashely, Djenepo, Ings, Wood, Vydra

