Bob Stoops hasn’t been Oklahoma’s football coach since the 2016 season, but his fingerprints are still all over the football program. And the family name is still on the football field, thanks to Sooners’ redshirt sophomore wide receiver Drake Stoops, Bob’s son.

And Saturday early in the second quarter of No. 3 Oklahoma’s game against Kansas State, Drake caught the first touchdown pass of his career, and it was a great one.

On 1st-and-10 from the Wildcats’ 32-yard line, Oklahoma redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler — who’s an early Heisman Trophy favorite — faced pressure forcing him out of the pocket. But he found Stoops downfield just shy of the goal line and launched a near-perfect pass into the receiver’s hands.

Stoops made the catch and twisted his way into the end zone while surrounded by multiple Kansas State defenders.

Not bad for the first touchdown of his college career. With the extra point, that play gave the Sooners an early 14-0 lead.