The Buffalo Bills will be a bit thin at running back this week when they square off against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Sean McDermott announced on Friday that rookie running back Zack Moss has been ruled out for the Week 3 matchup after missing practice all this week due to a toe injury.

The 2020 third-round pick has been a solid contributor in the backfield for Buffalo through the first two weeks of the season. So far, he’s rushed for 48 yards on 17 carries and caught three of his four targets for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Of course, Moss’ absence for Week 3 now opens up the door for second-year running back Devin Singletary to take on even more work in Buffalo’s backfield. Through those two contests, Moss has played in 45.27% of the offensive snaps for the Bills. While Singletary has been the starter to begin the year, he has split time with Moss, playing in 57.43% of the offensive snaps. Singletary has carried the ball 19 times this season for 86 yards and has hauled in seven of his 10 targets for 43 yards.

With Moss out of the picture, Singletary should take on a sizeable workload that makes him attractive in both season-long fantasy leagues and in DFS. Where Singletary could see the biggest increase in opportunity is at or around the goal line. Buffalo has already looked to Moss inside the opponent’s 1-10 yard line a number of times this season. He has four carries in that area of the field and two targets, one of which he turned into a touchdown. Meanwhile, Singletary has just one carry and zero targets in the same circumstance.

Moss already being ruled out could also see veteran T.J. Yeldon be active for the first time in 2020. On top of Moss, Buffalo has also ruled out tight end Dawson Knox (concussion) and linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quad).