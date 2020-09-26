BHA Vs MUN Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: A second win on the cards for Brighton when they come across a stuttering opponent

Despite being defeated 3-1 by Chelsea in their league opener, its was clear that there was more to this Brighton side than that result. And the club finally unlocked their true potential come the second encounter in Premier League 2020-21 with the side running circles around Newcastle United.

Despite it set to be a dicey affair for Brighton, the manner in which the dominated Newcastle United to hammer them 3-0 was a testament to the side’s well endowed setup. The club’s transfer approach has paid up with the side’s new look defensive setup guiding the side to its first three points of the season.

And it’s a win they know they can emulate when they take on Manchester United today. After scampering their way to wins against inferior sides last season, Manchester United faltered when put to the sword by proper teams, something alluded towards in their season opening defeat to Crystal Palace.

Probable Winner

Manchester United were utterly demolished and dismantled in their first clash of this season. Outshone in all departments of the game, the 3-1 defeat exulted towards how far the club has to go before it can finally make any kind of impact in the league.

They subsequently struggled in the Carabao Cup as well, just about teetering their way to a win. It’s a side which has no gameplan or awareness, a club Brighton will be able to pull off a draw against today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

The triad of Jose, Florin and Walton is all unavailable for Brighton owing to injuries while Bissouma was red carded the last time around.

Brighton

Ryan, White, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey, Propper, Alzate, March, Trossard, Connolly, Maupay

Manchester United

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Van de Beek, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Brighton Vs Manchester United

Date And Time: 26th September, Saturday- 5:00pm IST

Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Brighton

Trossard: 1 Goal, 1 Assist

Manchester United

Bygone Encounter

Newcastle United Vs Brighton: 0-3

Manchester United Vs Crystal Palace: 1-3

BHA Vs MUN Fantasy Team

Goal-Keeper

Despite being clear the David de Gea’s time at Manchester United is up, the club’s stubborn refusal to let go off him is leading to the side’s downtick. He had yet another howler display against Crystal Palace, a shambolic display which further nail his demise.

However, he’s set to get another outing today and given the glimpses he can shown to parry away shots, we’ll be opting for him.

Defenders

While everyone knew Brighton had snagged a steal when they acquired Tariq Lamptey from Chelsea, even they wouldn’t have envisaged the fullback to settle into his groove so quickly. The young defender has set his side’s gameplan alight, registering two assists in two matches with him relishing his new found fullback role.

Club captain Lewis Dunk had a solid outing against Newcastle United to see him join up with Lamptey. Elsewhere, Manchester United see us opt for a duo as well given the high likelihood of this being a low scoring affair.

We begin with fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka who should be back in the side’s playing11 to help provided the club unbridled support from the flanks. Club captain Harry Maguire is one of the worst buys of the last year but the over bearing chance of a cleansheet sees us opt for him.

Midfielders

With him having played in the league for well over six months now, the Premier League referees have familiarised themselves with Bruno Fernandes’ style of play. It lead to his flagrant appeals for no contact penalties being dismissed against Crystal Palace.

However, he is set to indulge in his shenanigans today as well to see us opt for him. Donny van de Beek needed just 20 minutes to score on his debut for the club to see him be the second pick from the side.

Elsewhere, we are going to be opting for Steven Alzate from the home team. With Bissouma out for this one, Alzate will be asked to take over the defensive job in midfield, something his tenacity will allow him to do.

Strikers

Brighton’s top scorer last season, Maupay has hit the ground running instantly for his club this time around as well. He already has two goals to his name to make the striker the first pick from the side.

Although its way too early to say if this could be the breakthrough season for Leandro Trossard, the one goal and one assist he has already are promising figures. Meanwhile, with 17 goals to his name last season, Anthony Martial will be our pick from the opposition.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His ability to create and score see Bruno captain our side while Tariq is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Gea, Tariq, Dunk, Harry, Aaron, Alzate, Bruno, Donny, Maupay, Trossard, Martial

