AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women – 27 September 2020 (Brisbane)

Australia Women will take on New Zealand Women in the 2nd game of the 3 game T20 series which will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The first game was a close affair and we can expect something similar in this game as well.

The first game was a close affair between both sides and this can be a really good game as well. The teams looked a little rusty in the first game but things should get better in this game. Australia would like to win this game and seal the series whereas the White Ferns would like to get it on the level terms.

Pitch Report – The pitch is a little bit on the slower side and this will be played on the same pitch as the last one so, the winning captain would be tempted to bat here.

Match Details :

Time:- 9.15 AM, Date: 27 September 2020

Probable XI for both sides:-

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince.

New Zealand Women – Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Lauren Down.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Jess Jonassen, and Megan Schutt.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy is a top-notch player and was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the recent Women’s T20 World Cup. She failed in the last game but is expected to bat better this time around.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Batters

The batting duo of A Gardner (Price 9) and B Mooney (Price 10) will be our batters from Australia. Mooney will open the innings for her side and was the highest run-scorer of the recent T20 World Cup as well whereas Gardner is also a talented player with both bat and the ball. Mooney failed in the last game but she is a brilliant batter whereas Gardner proved her class by scoring 61 runs with the bat and she can bowl some overs as well.

S Bates (Price 9.5) and M Green (Price 8) will be our batters from New Zealand. Bates is an experienced player and there is no need for any stats to prove her class and she was brilliant in the last game as well. She scored 33 runs with the bat and picked a wicket as well whereas Green will also open the innings for her side and will be picked to manage credits in this game.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy All-Rounders

J Jonassen (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Australian side. Jonassen is a brilliant spinner and the dryness of this pitch will definitely assist her on this track. She has picked 70 T20I wickets in 80 games and was on fire during the World-Cup. She bowled brilliantly in the last game as well and will be picked for this game as well.

S Devine (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounder from the Kiwis. Devine is yet another T20 superstar with some illustrious stats under her name. She has scored 2513 T20I runs in 914 games with 90 wickets in her bowling as well. Sophie was brilliant in the last game as well and scored 29 runs as an opener with three wickets in her bowling as well.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Bowlers

L.Tahuhu (Price 8.5) and R Mair (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from New Zealand. Tahuhu will lead the bowling line-up for the Kiwis and has picked 59 wickets in 58 T20I games whereas Mair has also picked 9 wickets in 10 T20I games. Both of them picked a wicket each in the last game and are really good bowlers.

M.Schutt (Price 9) and D Kimmince (Price 8.5) will be our picks from the Australian side. Schutt is the leading bowler of the side and was the highest wicket-taker of the recent T20 World Cup where she picked 13 wickets in just 6 games and she picked four wickets in the last game as well whereas Kimmince has picked 41 wickets in 42 T20I games and picked a couple of wickets in the last game. This duo should be picked.

Match Prediction: Australia Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

All the captain’s pick + Megan Schutt and Alyssa Healy.

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.