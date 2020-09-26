ALA Vs GEF Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: A third defeat on the spin looks extremely imminent for Deportivo Alaves today.

After having ended up in 16th spot, just about veering clear of the relegation zone by three points last season, Deportivo Alaves were expected to have pulled their socks up this season. Unfortunately though, not has changed for the club with the side making for the sab, drab, dreary and disgruntled setup.

Its seen them be disparaged in their first two fixtures of La Liga 2020-21 with the side going onto be defeated in both of those clashes. While its still early days in the league, the side finds itself in 18th spot, back in the regelation fracas, a position its becoming way too familiar with now.

And things won’t improve for them today either. Up against a well versed and way superior Getafe side, Deportivo Alaves in a rut will be an extremely easy opposition to putdown and see Getafe register their second spin on the win.

Probable Winner

After missing out on a Europa League spot by just five points last season to end in 8th spot, Getafe will be well aware that every tie matters. Each point could up proving to be decisive in their aspirations of sealing an European football spot this term, a narrative which will see them come hot out of the blocks today to record a win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Pina will be unavailable today owing to injury.

Getafe will see Filip be ruled out given his injury.

Deportivo Alaves

Pacheco, Laguardia, Ely, Lejeune, Mendez, Mahmoud, Battaglia, Pons, Rioja, Joselu, Deyverson

Getafe

Soria, Suarez, Dakonam, Etxeita, Olivera, Nyom, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella, Mata, Hernandez

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Deportivo Alaves Vs Getafe

Date And Time: 26th September, Saturday- 4:30pm IST

Venue: Estadio Mendizorrotza, Vitoria-Gasteiz

Top Scorer

Deportivo Alaves

Getafe



Bygone Encounter

Granada Vs Deportivo Alaves: 2-1

Getafe Vs Osasuna: 1-0

ALA Vs GEF Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

With Deportivo Alaves offering nothing in the attacking docket, the only chance they have of salvaging anything from this clash is by pulling off a sublime defensive display. And as long as Fernando Pacheco is up their in goal for the side, the club will know it can make life a searing headache for Getafe.

Defenders

A cleansheet in their league opener ended up taking Getafe past the finishing line against Osasuna. It was a performance akin to their well rounded defensive showings last term to remind us of how tricky a side this is to score against.

Where the best clubs have gotten cold feet infront of them, Deportivo Alaves are hardly going to stand a chance. The side has scored the lone goal in two encounters, a sorry run which will be kept intact today.

The all but assured for Getafe today sees us opt for all of Damian Suarez, Dakonam Djene, Mathias Olivera and Xabier Etxeita.

Midfielders

His wingback role makes Allan Nyom a must have pick from the visiting team. It’s a position where he’s flourished ever since being handed over its mantle, one where he has been able to unleash an attacking side of the game previously unknown.

Mauro Arambarri will link up with him as we opt for the two picks from the club. Deportivo Alaves meanwhile see us keep our selections more defensively inclined to see the gritty and plucky Rodrigo Battaglia and Luis Rioja grace our setup.

Strikers

Getting off the mark right away for Getafe, Jamie Mata’s goal against Osasuna ensured his side got three points from their season opener. Joselu has scored the only goal for Deportivo Alaves till now to see the club’s striker be our pick.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His goal in the foregone tie sees Mata be our captain for today while Suarez is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Pacheco, Olivera, Suarez, Djene, Etxeita, Nyom, Arambarri, Rioja, Battaglia, Mata, Joselu

