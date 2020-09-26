Undefeated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will put his belt on the line against Paulo Costa on Saturday night at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. UFC 253 also features a fight for the interim light heavyweight title between contenders Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes. If you’re looking for the latest betting lines for Saturday’s event, we’re here to help.

Prelim card (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2):

Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva

Odds: Riddell -313 | Da Silva +250

Welterweight: Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews

Odds: Matthews -715 | Sanchez +500

Featherweight: Shane Young vs. Ludovit Klein

Odds: Young +105 | Klein -125

Light Heavyweight: William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur

Odds: Camur -162 | William Knight +135

Main card (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV):

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Odds: Tukhugov -143 | Dawodu +120

Women’s Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks

Odds: Vieira -200 | Eubanks +165

Flyweight: Kai Kara France vs. Brandon Royval

Odds: Kara-France -250 | Royval +200

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz

Odds: Reyes -278 | Blachowicz +225

Middleweight championship: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Paulo Costa

Odds: Adesanya -182 | Costa +150

