CSK players wearing black armbands: The players of Chennai Super Kings are seen wearing black armbands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to win the toss and elect to field in the seventh match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League hasn’t augured well for his team so far.

While CSK’s new-ball bowlers in Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood bowled well to restrict DC’s opening batsmen in Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to 36 runs in the powerplay, the introduction of spinners into the attack haven’t gone down too well for the runners-up till now.

Both Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja going for 13 runs in their first respective over right after the powerplay to be followed by Chawla conceding boundaries in his second over as well has put Delhi in the driver’s seat. The fact that Capitals are yet to lose a wicket speaks highly about the advantage at their hand at the moment.

Why are CSK players wearing black armbands in today’s match?

Players from Super Kings wearing black armbands on the field today have made the fans across various platforms wonder with respect to the reason behind it. It is worth mentioning that the black armbands have been donned as a mark of respect for former Australia batsman Dean Jones and illustrious singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Jones, 59, who was part of host broadcaster Star Sports’ Dugout panel for IPL 2020, passed away in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest yesterday.

Balasubrahmanyam, on the other hand, had a line of work consisting of singing 40,000 songs in 16 different languages in a career which lasted for decades. Aged 74, Balasubrahmanyam succumbed to COVID-19 this morning.

The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam. One had an absolutely iconic day at Chepauk, the other’s life has changed and shaped all of us in so many ways. 🦁💛 #RIPSPB #RIPDeanJones #WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 25, 2020

The passing away of two eminent personalities made Super Kings’ players pay a tribute in the form of wearing black armbands.