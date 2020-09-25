At an eventful face-off segment, Shane Young, a fighter from down under displayed his aggression via a traditional act.

Shane Young, who is set to face Ludovit Klein at UFC 253, channelized his inner kiwi at the face-off segment. While walking towards his opponent the New Zealander showcased moves of the traditional Maori Haka. The same ceremonial dance that NZ’s national Rugby team proudly exhibits before their every match.

It was not something usual, and Dana White’s expression summed it up. However, UFC 253 is a marquee event, where the spotlight is on every fighter, and Shane Young evidently made the most of it.

Shane Young Vs. Ludovit Klein, is a featherweight clash which is featured in the preliminary card of UFC 253.

UFC 253 Full Fight Card

Main Card

Middleweight Title Fight (Main event): Israel Adesanya (19-0) Vs. Paulo Costa (13-0)

Light Heavyweight Title Fight (Co-main): Jan Blachowicz (26-8) Vs. Dominick Reyes (12-1)

Flyweight Fight: Kai Kara-France (21-8) Vs. Brandon Royval (11-4)

Women Bantamweight Fight: Ketlen Vieira (10-1) Vs. Sijara Eubanks (7-4)

Featherweight Fight: Hakeem Dawodu (11-1-1) Vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (19-4-1)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Fight: Brad Riddell (8-1) Vs. Alex Da Silva Coelho (21-2)

Welterweight Fight: Diego Sanchez (31-12) Vs. Jake Matthews (16-4)

Featherweight Fight: Shane Young (13-4) Vs. Ludovit Klein (16-2)

Light Heavyweight Fight: William Knight (8-1) Vs. Aleksa Camur (6-0)

Early Prelims

Heavyweight Fight: Juan Espino (10-1) Vs. Jeff Hughes (10-3)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Khadis Ibragimov (8-3) Vs. Danilo Marques (9-2)

Click Here For More UFC News