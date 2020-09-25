Vitality is looking to add a sixth player in order to bolster its firepower within the squad according to a report from 1pv.fr

The French org has already made a list of its targets which include some top talents.

The move to add a sixth player is to keep a backup player ready for a match if one of the main five need to take a break.

This move also helps avoid players getting burned out due to stress and keeping mental health in check.

Vitality va recruter un sixième joueur dans son équipe et le choix sera entre Maka, Nivera, hAdji ou Keoz. Voici l’article en Français :https://t.co/rFaKPCPbBl — neL (@neLendirekt) September 24, 2020

The transfer targets include LDLC rifler hAdji, Heretics AWPer Maka and his teammate Nivera.

Reports also suggest Belgian prodigy K23’s Keoz, all these have been shortlisted for the back up role.

The signing of the player will only happen with negotiations between the orgs.

hAdji was previously linked to Vitality when ALEX left the roster.

The current world number 1 team decided to go with 17 year old French prodigy misutaaa.

Heretics mainstays Maka and Nivera were also mentioned in the report.

The Heretics roster had good run in the summer drifting around the Top 20 ranking.

Keoz, the Belgium rifler currently playing for the K23 roster rebranded from Syman Gaming last month.

He also attended last year’s Berlin Major with the roster.

The meta for adding a sixth player started with the Astralis line up and many roster have been going forward with it.

C9 and Furia have also confirmed that there will a back up player coming into the team.