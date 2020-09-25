Virtus.Pro prominent CIS org has launched their academy team known as VP.Prodigy.

The team is built to develop new talent, will follow the footstep of rival orgs such as NaVi and Gambit.

NaVi Junior the academy team of Natus Vincere are currently ranked 61st in the world.

While Gambit Youngsters have faired well, currently 27th in the world.

Virtus.Pro senior team has been in turmoil ever since after the Berlin major.

Welcome our CS:GO team with young players from across Russia and CIS — VP.Prodigy! 📝https://t.co/av9C3GCLRd#CSGO #GOGOVP pic.twitter.com/uU2tU2d89t — Virtus.pro (@virtuspro) September 24, 2020

The team is currently ranked 29th in the world and yet to make a statement with VP.

VP CEO Sergey Glamazda stated that the success of their secondary DOTA team motivated them to start for CS;GO also.

He also stated that both the teams can co exist without interfering with the main roster.

⁠Flash_1 has been given helm of the roster as their coach and the project.

The coach stated they want to develop the team not only on the basis of skill but the personality to co exist and avoid conflict.

Happy to join this great team w/ mefix, norwi, h1glain, awesome, flash_1 (coach)

See u soon, guys😏😏 pic.twitter.com/YxRbm6Y1NC — Serhii Hres (@muR_csgo) September 24, 2020

Mikhail Artemyev, CS:GO branch manager of VP also said that they built a perfect roster for the project.

The most experienced player in the squad is h1glaiN who has played 130 official maps and had a 6 month stint with Espada.

VP.Prodigy Roster:

Vadim “⁠h1glaiN⁠” Tanasiuk

Maksim “⁠awesome⁠” Zyuzko

Serhii “⁠muR⁠” Hres

Evgeny “⁠Norwi⁠” Ermolin

Aleksandr “mefixs” Ilukhin

Vladislav “⁠Flash_1⁠” Bykov (coach)