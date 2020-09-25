“The next aim is for me”- Mick Schumacher wishes to claim back most win record from Lewis Hamilton, who is set to break his father’s record.

This is a very significant season for Lewis Hamilton as not only he is about to equalize Michael Schumacher’s record of most F1 championships record but also set to break his most wins record in F1.

In Sochi, with Mercedes tipped to win the race as they hold a perfect record Lewis Hamilton will equalize Schumacher’s record of most wins if he’s the one who picks the title for Mercedes at Sochi.

🏆 @LewisHamilton could equal Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 race wins at Sochi Listen to the drivers’ admiration for the six-time world champion 🙌#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/KTtzrnRtPu — Formula 1 (@F1) September 24, 2020

Amidst all of this, in the post-qualifying press conference, Schumacher was asked about his thoughts on Hamilton closing in on his father’s historic record.

“Well yeah, one sentence my dad always used to say was ‘records are there to be broken’ and it’s everybody’s aim in the sport to do that,” Schumacher said.

“I think Lewis had a very, very good run. He had a very consecutive and positive run. Records are there to be broken and from our side, we [the Schumacher family] do see it on a good side too. It’s good for the sport, he’s been very influential in this sport too.

“The next aim is for me, if I do make the step [to F1] is to break that [record] again.” When Michael Schumacher retired at the end of the 2012 season, it was Hamilton who replaced him at Mercedes.

Hamilton went on to win five of the next seven drivers’ championships and is currently well on course to win his seventh title in 2020, and Mick taled about this incident too.

“Lewis coming to Mercedes after my dad left, I was at the track a few times and got to speak to him at certain moments,” he added to Formula Scout. “He’s a very busy man and I’m quite too, especially now due to COVID, it’s quite difficult to speak to each other.

“I’m focussing on myself right now, and Lewis is doing the same for him. Nevertheless, once the chance is there, it would be interesting to have a longer chat with him.”