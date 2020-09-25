Allen Iverson has always seemed like a pretty nice dude — especially in his post-NBA career.

He’s always showing people love, whether it be current NBA players, guys he played with back in the day or even just fans of his. It never really seems like he has beef with anybody.

So when he called out a member of the media and said “I hate you” on the ‘All The Smoke’ podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, it was shocking.

That’s never really been Iverson’s thing. But…it is Allen Iverson. And if he hates whoever it is, he probably has his own reasons for it. Especially since he says the person hates him, too.

He meant it, too. Clearly.

*WARNING: There is some NSFW language in this video*

“I don’t hate nobody. Yes I do. I hate you. There’s one guy, you know who I’m talking to. That they talking about right now. It ain’t who you think it is…I got love for Skip … It’s not you, but it’s a guy that do exactly what you do. And, trust me, the way you hate me? M*********** I hate you, too. The feeling is so mutual…You and your daddy.”

Ouch. To be fair to AI here, a lot of people gave him a hard time throughout his playing career for just being himself. We have no idea who he’s talking about, though. He wouldn’t mention the person’s name.

So, of course, the internet went wild with the speculation.

Some said it was Skip Bayless, but clearly It wasn’t. AI said he had love for Skip and, apparently, Skip has love for Iverson, too.

Some thought it was Dan Le Batard because Iverson mentioned the person’s dad, but Le Batard says he has no beef with Iverson. And it just doesn’t make much sense.

Most people seem to think it’s Jason Whitlock. He’s always hated Iverson and has made his position clear through awful columns like this one he wrote in 2009.

And he’s never had anything good to say about Iverson’s influence on the league.

The internet caught on pretty quickly.

We don’t know for sure that it’s actually Whitlock, but with their past? It wouldn’t be surprising at all for it to be him, though it’s unclear what is between Iverson and Whitlock’s father.

Another theory among Philly locals is that is that Iverson could be referring to Howard and Spike Eskin, but Spike Eskin doesn’t think Iverson even knows who he is.

Either way, whoever it is, it’s very clear Allen Iverson does not like them. And he likes everyone. That says a lot.

