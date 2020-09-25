The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars take the ice in Game 4 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final Friday evening. The Lightning took a 2-1 series lead after a 3-2 win in Game 3 on Monday. Dallas will look to even the series, with a rare back-to-back awaiting both teams in Game 5 on Saturday.

Lightning vs. Stars money line: Tampa Bay -160, Dallas +140

Lightning vs. Stars puck line: Tampa Bay -1.5

Lightning vs. Stars over-under: 5 goals

TB: The Lightning are 10-3 in their last 13 postseason games

DAL: The Stars are 6-3 in their last nine postseason games

Why you should back the Lightning

The Lightning arguably have the front-runner for the Conn Smythe Trophy, with Victor Hedman making a strong case as the most valuable player in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 29-year-old defenseman has 10 goals and 10 assists in the postseason, including a goal and two assists in a Game 3 victory. Hedman is flanked by star-level contributions from Brayden Point and, in Game 3, the Lightning were buoyed by the return of captain Steven Stamkos.

Though he was deployed in limited fashion, Stamkos scored a goal on his first shot and, after missing more than 200 days of action with a core muscle injury, he could be valuable in Game 4 and beyond. Overall, the Lightning have perhaps the most explosive offense in the NHL, leading the league in goals per game in the regular season and translating that into success with the help of an improved defense that is allowing only 2.27 goals per game.

Why you should back the Stars

The Stars also have some advantages, headlined by a strong goalie in Anton Khudobin. The 34-year-old has struggled in the last two games, including being pulled before the end of Game 3, but Khudobin was a star prior to that hiccup. In the first 19 games of the postseason, he allowed only 2.54 goals per game and held a .923 save percentage, keying the Stars in a Game 1 win to take the lead in the series.

Elsewhere, Miro Heiskanen is one of the most productive players in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, landing fourth among all players in points and second in assists. Dallas boasts a balanced offense overall, with Joe Pavelski, Denis Gurianov, Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov each scoring eight goals or more in the playoffs.

