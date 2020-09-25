Description: SHG Vs BEI Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Two contenders for this season’s glistening title go at loggerheads in the league.

Today’s encounter in the Chinese Super League 2020-21 will be contested at the same level as the showpiece final is. When Group B’s top two sides take on each other today, we are going to be engaged in an enthralling affair, a fixture which keeps us on the hinges across the 90 minutes.

Today’s contest will also determine in which way the group shapes up come the end of the encounters in it. With a four point deficit separating these two teams, a win for Beijing Guoan today would see them throw the group wide open ahead of the culminating fixtures.

And while no one has even come close to challenging Shanghai SIPG this season, Beijing Guoan will be quietly confident of making life tricky for the group leaders. They are making a foray into this forthcoming clash with immense momentum in their ranks after routing Qingdao 5-1.

SHG Vs BEI Fantasy Probable Winner

Elsewhere, Shanghai SIPG have struggled to pull off the same upbeat showings which saw them power themselves into first place. Although the side has registered three successive wins, all of them have been closely contested one goal wins.

The side is fatigued at the moment, tiring legs which Guoan will be looking to make the most of come today. However, its Shanghai SIPG’s which will make all the difference to see the group leaders register yet another one goal win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Cheng misses out for Guan owing to his ongoing injury issues.

Shanghai SIPG

Yan Junling, Wei Lai, Wei Zhen, Shenyuan Li, Oscar, Ricardo Lopes, Chen Binbin, Odil Akhmedov, Yang Shiyuan, Marko Arnautovic, Hulk

Beijing Guoan

Quanbo, Lei, Kim, Dabao, Gang, Ke, Yongyong, Xizhe, Viera, Alan, Bakambu

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Shanghai SIPG Vs Beijing Guoan Group B

Date And Time: 25th September, Friday- 5:30pm IST

Venue: Suzhou Sports Centre, Suzhou

Top Scorer

Shanghai SIPG

Beijing Guoan

Bakambu: 10 Goals, 5 Assists

Bygone Encounter

Ever Bright Vs Shanghai SIPG: 0-1

Guoan Vs Qingdao: 5-1

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

Hou Sen from Beijing Guoan will be inculcated in our setup as the shot stopper for this encounter. The club will be massively banking on him to pull off a win for his side, a shot stopper capable of leaving teams in a quandary with his ability to stave shots.

Defenders

Although Guoan are the finest attack in the group with the side having hammered home a gargantuan 32 goals in 12 fixtures, if there’s any side which can halt them from scoring, its Shanghai SIPG. The Group B toppers are the sternest defence in the group, a team which has ascribed its consummate success to its stringent and well disciplined brand of defending.

Letting in the least number of goals at 10, it was only befitting of us to opt for a trio from the club. We begin with the side’s fullback Wang Shenchao, someone whose willingness and eagerness to keep cantering down the park has seen him register two assists.

The grit and pluck of Wei Zhen and Fu Huan see the two accompany him for the impending matchup.

Midfielders

However, this staunch and stern defence can be clobbered by Jonathan Viera. Now upto the three goals and three assists this season, he showed what he can do the last time around with him quashing Qingdao’s defensive setup.

Fernando and Zhang Xizhe will be partnering him up, two electric names whose performances have been telling of their expansive expertise this season.

Shanghai SIPG on the other hand see us make Oscar a must have pick for the impending fixture with his registering the 5 goals and 8 assists this season for the side. Aaron Mooy will pair up him today after the previous Premier League operator stamped his authority against Ever Bright for the club.

Strikers

Cedric Bakambu has set the league alight this season. The Guoan striker is spearheading their challenge this season, someone who has taken over their attacking docket with a staggering 10 goals in his kitty.

The opposition meanwhile see us rope in Hulk with the player finally settling into his groove in the league to accrue 4 goals.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With 10 goals and 5 assists, it was only prudent to make Cedric our side’s captain while Oscar is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Sen, Shenchao, Huan, Zhen, Viera, Fernando, Oscar, Xizhe, Mooy, Cedric, Hulk

