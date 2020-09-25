Who’s Playing

Dallas @ Seattle

Current Records: Dallas 1-1; Seattle 2-0

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks will play host again and welcome the Dallas Cowboys to CenturyLink Field, where kick-off is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Seahawks and Dallas will really light up the scoreboard.

It was all tied up 14-14 at the half for Seattle and the New England Patriots this past Sunday, but Seattle stepped up in the second half for a 35-30 win. Seattle’s QB Russell Wilson was on fire, passing for five TDs and 288 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 39 yards on the ground. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 132.10.

Dallas can thank their lucky stars for their victory over the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday. The final score was a hard-fought 40-39. The Cowboys were down 20 to nothing at the end of the first quarter, but the squad rallied to mount a comeback. Dallas QB Dak Prescott was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 450 yards on 47 attempts in addition to punching in three rushing touchdowns. Prescott’s longest connection was to WR Amari Cooper for 58 yards in the third quarter.

The Seahawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those brave souls putting their money on Dallas against the spread have faith in an upset since their team’s 0-2 record ATS can’t hold a candle to Seattle’s 2-0.

Seattle was close but no cigar when the teams previously met two seasons ago as they fell 24-22 to Dallas. The loss knocked Seattle out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Dallas with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: CenturyLink Field — Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field — Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Seahawks are a 5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Seattle have won three out of their last four games against Dallas.