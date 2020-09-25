Rayudu will come back: The captain of Chennai Super Kings hints at the return of their injured batsman for the next match.

During the seventh match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs to reach the top of the points table on the back of two victories in as many matches so far.

Having lost two out of their three matches till now, Super Kings have dropped to the fifth position on the points table. Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni admitted during the post-match presentation ceremony that his team “lacks steam” in the batting department.



“I don’t think it was a good game for us. There was no dew, but the wicket did slow down. We are lacking a bit of steam in the batting and that hurts. The run rate keeps on mounting after such slow starts and adds pressure, we need to figure that out,” Dhoni said during the presentation ceremony.

Chasing a 176-run target, Super Kings were left chasing more than 12 runs per over for a large part of their innings. Their top-order scoring 34 runs in the powerplay had devoid them of an advantage early on.

“Rayudu will come back…”

Chennai, who thrived on their spin-friendly tracks at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the last years, have that aspect also cut out with the likes of Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja not being able to generate the much-needed impact.

With the team not being able to accommodate another overseas players in Imran Tahir, Dhoni wants his bowlers to be more consistent in IPL.

“We need to get better with our lengths, lines and pace. I think the spinners have not come to the party yet. We are bowling good deliveries, but we are giving away the boundary deliveries bit too often,” Dhoni said.

Laying emphasis on playing a better combination, Dhoni hinted at injured batsman Ambati Rayudu playing their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 2 after recovering from a hamstring injury.

“We need to come back with a clearer picture, looking at the combination. I feel [Ambati] Rayudu will come back in the next match. There are quite a few things we can think about. We are one batter extra to start off, so the players need to step up,” Dhoni mentioned.