PS5 Best Games: PlayStation5 is finally here with pre orders selling fast. Hype amongst the fans and gamers is very high as everyone wants to play their favorite console the PS5 and its gaming titles.

Sony has lined up a plethora of games with some very exciting titles coming to PS5. Some classic remakes and old fan favorites and blockbuster third-party titles – are going to be playable on PlayStation 5 over the next year. Lets take a look at the top 5 games for the console –

1. Spider-Man: Miles Morales –

Spider-Man gaming series are turning out to be quite a hit. Sony and Insomniac are behind the latest installment. The series takes a break from Peter Parker and Fans are introduced to a new hero – Miles Morales. With Miles having many unique superpowers like invisibility, shock-webs and of course the trusty Spider Sense fans are in for a treat.PS5 players will be able to experience a fresh take on Insomniac’s much-loved wallcrawling formula.

2. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart –

The original Ratchet and Clank was a fan favorite 2002 game for the PS2. The game received many awards back in the day. Insomniac Games is again behind this title. They are giving the robot & lombax duo a proper original sequel in the form of Rift Apart. The trailer looks stunning. With PS5’s powerful SSD, Ratchet can jump between worlds in an instant, something that was simply inconceivable on other console platforms up until now. That is something all fans would love to try.

3. Far Cry 6 –

Ubisoft always makes heads turn with its Far Cry franchise. From evading Pirates in jungle to taking your survivor skills to the Himalayas and very recently to Hope County in Montana, Far Cry is always surprising. The series returns and is set in what looks like a failing dictatorship. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul’s bad guy Giancarlo Esposito as the star. A perfect choice for a menacing yet mysterious villain, the next entry in the Far Cry series is definitely going to turn some heads.

4. CyberPunk 2077 –

CD Projekt RED completely revolutionized the RPG world with its Witcher series and is now back with CyberPunk 2077. Set in a futuristic dystopian world early gameplay footage is nothing short of impressive. The game offers users customizations to the tiniest details. Did I mention the game will star none other than Keanu Reeves! This mouth watering combination of stunning gameplay, visuals, storytelling and of course Keanu Reeves is guaranteed to make CyberPunk 2077 the game to watch out for.

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War –

The next Call of Duty installment is set for release in a couple of months. Activision revisits the 1960s as players will get to explore one of the most tense conflicts in human history. The reveal trailer does plenty to get us excited with breathtaking moments and tons of action. Jam packed with blockbuster set pieces and Call of Duty’s signature action, fans will love to get their hands on it.

That completes are top 5 list for the PS5. With so many exciting titles coming this year it is very hard to just chose 5. Anticipation is high among the fans for the PS5 gaming titles. The pre-orders are selling very quickly as well as everyone is eager to get their hands on one and play their favorite games.