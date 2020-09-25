Jamal Murray has been balling on a different level in the playoffs and LeBron James did not fail to acknowledge the same after Game 4 vs Nuggets.

Jamal Murray has been sensational in the Bubble. He has been averaging almost 27points per game, 5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in these playoffs. He has already had 2 games with 50 or more points these playoffs, both coming against the Jazz.

Murray along with Jokic have been a very successful duo. They weathered two series where they were down 3-1 and emerged victorious there.

With the Nuggets in their 3rd straight series these playoffs where they’re down 3-1, Murray is expected to shine brighter than he is doing so right now.

He put up an inspiring performance tonight as well against the Lakers, but came up short, thanks to some brilliant 4th quarter defense from LeBron James and the Lakers.

Jamal Murray has now recorded 20+ points in 7 straight playoff games within a single postseason. The last @Nuggets player to do this was Carmelo Anthony in 12 straight games (Apr. 22 to May 23, 2009). pic.twitter.com/UnXSItDHA0 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) September 25, 2020

“He’s one of the hottest guys in the Bubble,” James praises Murray

Following the victory, LeBron James was interviewed on the court. Upon being asked about the Denver team, he was all praise for Jamal Murray. Murray finished with 32 points and 8 assists tonight.

James sees the work Murray is putting in, and the 23-year-old getting recognized by the King as a fierce competitor is a big compliment.

The Lakers star was quick to acknowledge how good Murray has been in the Bubble and conceded that he was one of the few guys in the league who could hit it from behind the arc, get the mid-range going and drive towards the rim.

LeBron on Jamal Murray: “One of the hottest guys that we have in the Bubble today” — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 25, 2020

LeBron James on Jamal Murray “Helluva a player, one of the hottest guys we have in the bubble today. ” “He’s a tough guard, very shifty has dual-threat, being able to shot the three — well actually, a triple-threat shot the three, mid-range and be able to get to the lane.” pic.twitter.com/ojOIQsY73a — BasketballBuzz (@basketballbuzz) September 25, 2020

Nuggets fall short in Game 4

The Denver Nuggets were not the same today, as they were in Game 3. They won the 3rd Game by big contributions by players apart from Murray and Jokic. They had also out-rebounded the Lakers 44-25, on a night AD just had 2 rebounds.

The Lakers took care of business properly tonight. The Nuggets were out-rebounded 41-33 today, but what hurt more was the Lakers getting 12 offensive rebounds. Dwight Howard was big for the Lakers. He got his first start of the playoffs, and he had 12 points and 11 rebounds, 6 of which were on the offensive glass.

The next game decides whether the Nuggets can force a Game 6 or the Lakers finish yet another series at 4-1 and advance to their first finals since 2010.

Game 5 of the series takes place on Saturday at 9 PM ET.