After their Game 3 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers were so frustrated with the officiating in the series, that they asked to speak to the referees’ managers.

Specifically, they presented a case to the league office that LeBron James hasn’t been getting enough fouls calls, according to a report from Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times. “We’re dealing with the fouls through the proper channels with the league,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said after practice on Wednesday. Apparently, that dialogue worked.

LeBron went to the line 14 times in Game 4 on Thursday night, which was his second-most free-throw attempts of these playoffs, and tied for his third-most all season long. Anthony Davis also shot 14 free throws, and the Lakers as a team went 28-of-35 from the foul line en route to a 114-108 win, which gave them a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Following the loss, Nuggets coach Mike Malone took a little jab at his coaching counterpart, telling reporters, “I’m going to have to go through the proper channels like they did to get some more free throws.” Denver attempted 23 free throws in the loss, 12 less than the Lakers, and their lowest total of the series.

But while there was a decent-sized free throw disparity in the game, Malone wasn’t actually blaming it for the loss, saying, “This game had nothing to do with the (whistle).” That might be going a bit too far, as there were certainly some calls that didn’t go the Nuggets’ way, but Malone is correct that it was far from the Nuggets’ biggest issue on the night.

They gave up 12 offensive rebounds — including some devastating ones down the stretch — which the Lakers converted for a playoff-high 25 second-chance points. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic managed just 16 points and seven rebounds, which is nowhere near enough out of him.

Still, even if the whistles weren’t the main reason for the loss, that was still a fun little jab by Malone. And, hey, maybe he should send a tape over to the league detailing all the calls he thought the refs missed in this game. It worked for the Lakers, and at this point, the Nuggets will need all the help they can get to keep their season alive.