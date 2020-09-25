

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars got Week 3 started on Thursday night, as Brian Flores’ squad secured their first victory of the season — a 31-13 beatdown on “Thursday Night Football.” The Jaguars were surely not the same team without DJ Chark on the field, who sat out due to chest and back injuries. He will not be the only important player to miss Week 3, however, and we are here to break down all of those details for you.



One team that was especially hit hard by injuries this past week was the San Francisco 49ers, as Nick Mullens will be under center this Sunday against the New York Giants, and won’t have star tight end George Kittle to throw to either.



Below, we will break down every team’s final injury report as we head into this weekend. All odds are courtesy of William Hill SportsBook.

Bengals: TBD

TBD Eagles: TBD



Analysis coming.



49ers (-3.5) at Giants





The Giants are getting a beat-up 49ers team this Sunday, as they were absolutely ravaged by injuries at MetLife Stadium last week against the Jets. Down a couple of running backs, a starting quarterback, a couple of defensive ends and a star tight end, one has to wonder if San Francisco has enough to pull out a win this Sunday. Add in the players they currently have on injured reserve, and the 49ers appear to be missing nine starters this week.



The Giants have a couple of defensive backs who could miss Sunday’s matchup with the 49ers, but the bigger story is that they will be without Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard, who were both placed on injured reserve earlier this week.



Analysis coming.

Raiders: TBD

TBD Patriots: TBD



Analysis coming.

Steelers: None

None Texans: TBD



All Steelers were full participants in practice on Friday, and no one was given an injury designation for Week 3. JuJu Smith-Schuster, who didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday, was back to work on Friday after dealing with a knee injury. Additionally, defensive end Tyson Alualu (knee contusion) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe) were both full participants for the second straight day.



Mack was a limited participant all week with a knee injury while Edwards was a full participant with a glute issue. Wide receivers Anthony Miller (calf), Darnell Mooney (quad) and Allen Robinson (knee) were listed on the injury report but were full participants all week and appear ready for Sunday.



Washington at Browns (-7)



Washington: TBD

TBD Browns: TBD



Analysis coming.



The Titans will be without their star wideout A.J. Brown for the second straight game, but the good news is that cornerback Malcolm Butler will play on Sunday. He has been dealing with a quad injury, and was finally a full participant in practice on Friday.



The key issue with the Vikings entering Sunday is the secondary, as two of their top cornerbacks will be out and another one is questionable. Philip Rivers only threw for 214 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Minnesota last week, but they face a tougher opponent now in Ryan Tannehill.



Jets at Colts (-11.5)





Analysis coming.



The Panthers offensive line is a bit banged up, as it’s unlikely Daley will play Sunday while left tackle Okung is questionable. This is especially worrisome since the Chargers have proven they are effective at rushing the passer.

Cowboys: TBD

TBD Seahawks: TBD



Analysis coming.

Buccaneers: TBD

TBD Broncos: TBD



Analysis coming.

Lions: TBD

TBD Cardinals: TBD



Analysis coming.

Packers: TBD

TBD Saints: TBD



Analysis coming.



Analysis coming.