Ryan Fitzpatrick treated us all to another night of “Fitzmagic” Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars as he led the Dolphins to a win on a road with a classic “Fitzmagic” kind of performance.

But the outfit he wore after the game might have been even better.

The 37-year-old QB completed 18 of the 20 passes he threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 38 yards and another touchdown. He threw some blocks. He took some hits. And he had a ton of fun in the process as the Dolphins won their first game of the season.

Then he looked like this after the game:

Twitter fell in love with that shirt: