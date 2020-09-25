The first two weeks of the 2020 NFL season have been the highest scoring in the Super Bowl era, and NFL daily Fantasy players will likely be targeting two games in particular on Sunday. Cowboys vs. Seahawks has a current over-under of 56 at William Hill, while Cardinals vs. Lions has a total of 55. Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray have all put up impressive numbers so far and all will likely be popular quarterback selections in the NFL DFS player pool in Week 3.

Stacking Prescott with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup or Amari Cooper will also be a popular NFL DFS strategy as the Cowboys take on a Seahawks secondary that has given up 831 yards in two weeks. But what other matchups should you be targeting in your Week 3 NFL DFS lineups? And where can you find value to afford players near the top of this week’s NFL DFS price list? Before making your NFL DFS picks for Sunday or the rest of Week 3, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 2 NFL DFS player pool, he was all over Titans tight end Jonnu Smith as one of his top picks. The result: Smith, who was well under $6,000 on both FanDuel and DraftKings, erupted for a 4-84-2 receiving line that returned huge value on both sites. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 3 NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top Week 3 NFL DFS picks

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Week 3 is Eagles running back Miles Sanders at $7,400 on FanDuel and $6,400 on DraftKings. After missing the first week of the season with a hamstring injury, Sanders looked healthy and fresh in Week 2 as he rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 36 yards.

Sanders has topped 100 yards from scrimmage in three of his last four regular-season games and he gets a juicy matchup against the Bengals in Week 3. Cincinnati has been the third-worst run defense in the NFL so far this season, allowing 370 yards and four touchdowns on the ground during the first two weeks of the season. With the Eagles favored by 4.5 at William Hill, game flow should favor Sanders as well.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry ($5,300 on FanDuel, $4,200 on DraftKings). After playing in just seven games and being used lightly in his rookie season, Harry has featured more extensively in the New England offense this season and he’s becoming Cam Newton’s favored big-body target.

Harry was targeted 12 times in Week 2 and caught eight passes for 72 yards. He’s been targeted in the red zone three times already in the first two weeks and has caught all five contested targets thrown his way this season. He might be the biggest touchdown threat in the New England passing attack at this point and he’s got a solid matchup against the Raiders’ No. 29 passing defense, making him a steal at his price on both sites.

How to set Week 3 DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal Week 3 NFL DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.