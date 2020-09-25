Getty Images

In September, Major League Baseball formally announced its plans for this fall’s postseason. These playoffs were already going to be unprecedented because of their expanded nature — 16 teams, or more than half the league, will gain entrance — but the addition of neutral-site bubbles for the Division, Championship, and World Series rounds is a new, if expected wrinkle.

Here’s how the expanded postseason will work. Each of the first- and second-place division finishers will qualify, along with the two teams with the next-best records. The teams will then be paired off based on seeding (No. 1 vs. No. 8 and so on), after which they’ll play a best-of-three series in the higher seed’s ballpark. The winner will then advance to the traditional best-of-five Division Series. Unlike in years past, that series will remain in place at a neutral site.

In the American League, the two Division Series will be hosted in California. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 1 and 8 and the Nos. 4 and 5 series will play in PETCO Park, home of the San Diego Padres. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 2 and 7 and the Nos. 3 and 6 matchups will play at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Over in the National League, the Division Series will be hosted in Texas. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 1 and 8 and the Nos. 4 and 5 series will play at Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers. The winners of the first-round matchups between the Nos. 2 and 7 and the Nos. 3 and 6 matchups will play at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

PETCO Park will serve as the host for the AL Championship Series, while Globe Life Park will host both, the NL Championship Series and the World Series.

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

Tue., Sept. 29

AL Game 1

 No. 1 vs. No. 8 TBD TBD TBD

AL Game 1

No. 2 vs. No. 7

TBD

TBD

TBD

AL Game 1

No. 3 vs. No. 6

TBD

TBD

TBD

AL Game 1

No. 4 vs. No. 5

TBD

TBD

TBD

Wed., Sept. 30

AL Game 2

No. 1 vs. No. 8

TBD

TBD

TBD

AL Game 2

No. 2 vs. No. 7

TBD

TBD

TBD

AL Game 2

No. 3 vs. No. 6

TBD

TBD

TBD

AL Game 2

No. 4 vs. No. 5

TBD

TBD

TBD

NL Game 1

No. 1 vs. No. 8

TBD

TBD

TBD

NL Game 1

No. 2 vs. No. 7

TBD

TBD

TBD

NL Game 1

No. 3 vs. No. 6

TBD

TBD

TBD

NL Game 1

No. 4 vs. No. 5

TBD

TBD

TBD

Thurs., Oct. 1

AL Game 3*

No. 1 vs. No. 8

TBD

TBD

TBD

AL Game 3*

No. 2 vs. No. 7

TBD

TBD

TBD

AL Game 3*

No. 3 vs. No. 6

TBD

TBD

TBD

AL Game 3*

No. 4 vs. No. 5

TBD

TBD

TBD

NL Game 2

No. 1 vs. No. 8

TBD

TBD

TBD

NL Game 2

No. 2 vs. No. 7

TBD

TBD

TBD

NL Game 2

No. 3 vs. No. 6

TBD

TBD

TBD

NL Game 2

No. 4 vs. No. 5

TBD

TBD

TBD

Fri., Oct. 2

NL Game 3*

No. 1 vs. No. 8

TBD

TBD

TBD

NL Game 3*

No. 2 vs. No. 7

TBD

TBD

TBD

NL Game 3*

No. 3 vs. No. 6

TBD

TBD

TBD
NL Game 3* No. 4 vs. No. 5 TBD TBD TBD

*- if necessary  

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Mon., Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

TBS

San Diego

ALDS Game 1

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles

Tue., Oct. 6

ALDS Game 2

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

TBS

San Diego

ALDS Game 2

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles

NLDS Game 1

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Arlington

NLDS Game 1

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Houston

Wed., Oct. 7

ALDS Game 3

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

TBS

San Diego

ALDS Game 3

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles

NLDS Game 2

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Arlington

NLDS Game 2

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

FS1/MLBN 

Houston

Thurs., Oct. 8

ALDS Game 4*

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

TBS

San Diego

ALDS Game 4*

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles

NLDS Game 3

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

FS1/MLBN

Arlington

NLDS Game 3

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

FS1/MLBN

Houston

Fri., Oct. 9

ALDS Game 5*

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

TBS

San Diego

ALDS Game 5*

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

TBS

Los Angeles

NLDS Game 4*

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

FS1

Arlington

NLDS Game 4*

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

FS1

Houston

Sat., Oct. 10

NLDS Game 5*

1/8 vs. 4/5

TBD

FS1

Arlington

NLDS Game 5*

2/7 vs. 3/6

TBD

FS1

Houston

*- if necessary  

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

Sun., Oct. 11

ALCS Game 1

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego

Mon., Oct. 12

ALCS Game 2

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 1

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1

Arlington 

Tue., Oct. 13

ALCS Game 3

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 2

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington 

Wed., Oct. 14

ALCS Game 4

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 3

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington 

Thurs., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 5*

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 4

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington 

Fri., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 6*

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 5*

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington 

Sat., Oct. 17

ALCS Game 7*

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 6*

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington 

Sun., Oct. 18

NLCS Game 7*

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington

*- if necessary  

2020 World Series (best-of-seven)

Tue., Oct. 20

Game 1

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

Wed., Oct. 21

Game 2

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

Fri., Oct. 23

Game 3

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

Sat., Oct. 24

Game 4

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox  

Arlington

Sun., Oct. 25

Game 5*

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

Tue., Oct. 27

Game 6*

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

Wed., Oct. 28

Game 7*

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

*- if necessary 

