Here’s some context to help you understand why Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone is throwing some shade here (and I think he’s joking, but it’s juuuust enough snark to consider it shade).

After a Game 3 in the Western Conference Finals in which LeBron James shot just a pair or free throws in the loss to the Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers head coach said — via the Los Angeles Times — “We’re dealing with the fouls through the proper channels with the league. I think he’s gone to the basket very aggressively, and I’ll just leave it at that.”

Fast-forward to Thursday. The Lakers shot 35 times from the charity stripe to the Nuggets’ 23 attempts. James took 14 free throws.

And Malone had this to say:

“We’ll watch the film and send our clips in,” he added, per the Denver Post. “We’ll reach out to the NBA and kind of make our points noted. … The NBA does a great job of listening. You hope that next game maybe some of those fouls are called.”

I don’t think he’s completely blaming the loss on the fouls, and of course if the Nuggets are reaching out to the NBA, they’re doing the same thing. But it’s a funny little poke at the Lakers there nonetheless.