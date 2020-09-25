Getty Images



The Miami Heat’s Game 4 hero was a rookie guard with the same name: Tyler Herro. The former Kentucky prospect dropped 37 points in his team’s 112-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, and did so on 14-of-21 shooting — including-5 of-10 from three.

In celebration of the brilliant rookie performance, teammate Jimmy Butler decided to dedicate his practice outfit to Herro. As posted to the Heat’s Instagram, Butler showed up with Herro’s jersey — one that the 20-year-old wore during his time at Whitnall High School in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

Since the rookie was drafted by the Heat in 2019, Butler has taken the former Kentucky Wildcat under his wing. Around this time last year, the 20-year-old took part in the famously intense guard’s offseason workouts. It seemed like the grueling exercises did not scare off the young pupil, as his performance Wednesday was done in honor of the man who’s been teaching him the ways of the NBA.

Of course, it’s not like Butler is the only one who was heaping praise on Herro. After the incredible Game 4 performance, pretty much all of his veteran teammates talked about his fearless playing style that gave Miami a commanding 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

But perhaps the most impressive thing about all this is that Butler, a player frequently maligned for his ostracizing personality and overall intensity, does have the capacity to be a role model for a particular brand of player. The results of that tutelage in this high stakes series speaks for itself.