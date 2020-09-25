LoL World Day 2 Schedule and Live Streaming: Worlds 2020 is finally here. After an action packed Day one all eyes will be on Day 2.

Worlds 2020 is taking place in Shanghai. Day 1 of the play-in stage concluded today, with PSG Talons winning both of their opening games. It was a forgettable day for Team INTZ who ended up losing both their games.

Team Liquid was also victorious in their match up against MAD Lions. The Play-in stage will run till 30th of September and the group stage begins on October 3rd.

Lets take a look at what Day 2 of Worlds 2020 has in store for us

Schedule of Day 2 –

A host of teams are in action for Day 2. Naturally after a very strong showing all eyes will be PSG Talons and Team Liquid. While it would be interesting to see how INTZ, MAD Lions and Rainbow7 perform after a below par Day one showing.

Match Teams Time (In GMT) 1 Rainbow7 vs V3 Esports 8AM 2 INTZ vs Papara SuperMassive 9AM 3 V3 Esports vs Unicorns of Love 10AM 4 LGD Gaming vs Rainbow7 11AM 5 Unicorns of Love vs PSG Talons 12PM 6 Papara SuperMassive vs MAD Lions 1PM 7 Team Liquid vs Legacy Esports 2PM

Where to Watch Day 2 of Worlds 2020 –

With the tournament taking place in China, Fans watching from Europe and the United States should be ready for some really early morning games.

The Play-in Stage and the group stage is going to be streamed on LoL Esport’s Twitch and YouTube channels for free. The action can also be followed on their website. You can also check the entire schedule here.

Riot Games took a page from NBA’s playbook by announcing that Worlds 2020 will also be played in a bubble, with players flown in. This ensures the safety of the players and everyone involved.

Exciting match-ups are lined up for Day2 of Worlds and fans will be on the edge of their seats following every move of their favorite teams.