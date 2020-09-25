After a drama-filled summer where he unsuccessfully tried to force his way out of Barcelona, Lionel Messi’s patience with the club has certainly run out. On Friday, in a goodbye post to friend and longtime teammate Luis Suarez, who is now at rival Atletico Madrid, Messi posted his feelings about the departure of his fellow South American while taking a shot at the club.

Suarez, 33, is Barca’s third best scorer all time and won four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey titles, a Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup and more. He admitted he left the club because he was not part of new manager Ronald Koeman’s plans.

“Sometimes a club or a player needs to change and in this case the coach didn’t want me,” Suarez said in a tearful farewell press conference in Barcelona on Thursday.

Messi took to social media to slam the only club he’s ever played for professionally.

“I was already getting the idea but today I entered the locker room and it really hit me,” Messi wrote. “How difficult it is going to be not to continue sharing the day-to-day with you, both on and off the field. We are going to miss you so much. It was a lot of years, a lot of matés, lunches, dinners … A lot of things that won’t be forgotten, together each day. It will be strange to see you with another shirt and much more to face you. You deserved to be sent off for what you are: One of the most important players in the club’s history, achieving important things both as a group and individually. And not to be kicked out how they did it. But the truth is, at this point, nothing surprises me.

“I wish you all the best on your new challenge. I love you, I love you all. See you soon, friend.”

What a warm, heartfelt message, but also what a shot at Barca. Saying nothing surprises him seems spot on considering the back and forth between him and the club over his release clause this summer, with Messi staying at the club to avoid a legal battle.

There is no doubt that Messi loves the club and accomplished everything there, but his lack of admiration for president Josep Bartomeu is evident. It was believed that the next year would give Barca a chance to convince him to stay, but at this point, it feels like a forgone conclusion that this will be his last season at the Camp Nou.