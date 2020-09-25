Description: LIL Vs NAN Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Lille look to keep their impeccable unbeaten record intact today.

With two wins and two draws, life in Ligue 1 2020-21 has gotten off to a solid start for Lille. The side’s defence has given it the aura of invincibility in the opening exchanges of the new season, a club which promises to excel this time around.

Although we can’t read too much into only four encounters, its Lillie’s defensive might which holds them in soldi stead. This is a side which has shown that its capable of giving the best in the league cold feet and leave them barking up the wrong tree hen trying to fathom meaningful attacks infront of them.

It’s a defensive setup Nantes will hate taking on today. The side has gone winless in three of its four clashes till date, a side whose inability to show compares in defence and bolster its backline has lead to it pummelling in the points tally.

LIL Vs NAN Fantasy Probable Winner

This is a clash which has a win for Lille written over all it. Nantes are way too vulnerable defensively and with Lille being so effect in defence, Lille should have little qualms in accruing their third three points of the season.

Probable Playing 11

Lille

Maignan, Celik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo, Araujo, Soumare, Andre, Bamba, Yilmaz, David

Nantes

Lafont, Appiah, Pallois, Girotto, Fabio, Chirivella, Traore, Coco, Blas, Simon, Emond

Match Details

Ligue 1 2020-21

Match: Lille Vs Nantes

Date And Time: 26th September, Saturday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve d’Ascq

Telecast: Eurosport

Top Scorer

Lille

Bamba: 2 Goals, 1 Assist

Nantes

Bygone Encounter

Marseille Vs Lille: 1-1

Nantes Vs St. Etienne: 2-2

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

The only way Nantes can return from this encounter with anything to show from their troubles is if they can perturb Lille defensively. It’s a gameplan massively propelled by the services of Alban Lafont, a goal-keeper who has been in sensational touch for his side this season.

Defenders

With two cleansheets in four encounters and a measly two goals let past them in that period, Lille have rightfully seen accolades be crooned their way. The side’s defensive resolve, will and acumen has been hailed and lauded by everyone across the league, a defence which has covered itself in glory.

The side’s performances only made it rightful of us to opt for the club’s entire defensive setup for the clash. We begin with CB Jose Fonte who has scored on the one occasion for the club.

Following up is the trio of Sven Botman, Mehmet Zeki Celik and Domagoj Bradaric.

Midfielders

Our set of picks from Nantes will be wrapped up in this docket of our setup. We begin with Marcus Coco who has provided the one assist to his side, someone capable of traversing past the most impeccable of defences with his eye for the crosses and passes.

The other two names are more defensive minded picks. With Nantes looking to squirm their way though to a draw today, both Pedro Chirivella and Imran Louza will be asked to utilise their tenacious tackling and blocking to banish Lille from scoring.

Strikers

Having already been hit for five goals, Nantes can easily end up crumbling infront of Lille today. The side’s botched defence will find it tricky to stave of striker’s Jonathan Bamba’s ever present threat, one which has seen him amass two goals and one assist.

Luiz Araujo has scored on a couple of occasions as well for the side to see him be inducted in our team as well along with Burak Yilmaz who has the one assist for his team.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Lille’s leading scorer, Bamba will captain our side while Bradaric is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Lafont, Fonte, Celik, Bradaric, Botman, Pedro, Coco, Louza, Yilmaz, Bamba, Araujo

