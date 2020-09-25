Jamal Murray was fouled a couple of times on layup attempts in the clutch time, but never got the calls. He has now taken a dig at LeBron James and Lakers.

It was around the 6-minute mark in the 4th quarter. Jamal Murray seemed like he was heating up, and coach Vogel called a time-out. LeBron James told his coach he wanted the Murray’s defensive assignment. After that Murray commited 1 turnover, missed one 3 on Rondo, went to the FT line for 4 attempts, but the biggest story was when he missed that clutch layup on LeBron James

LeBron shuts down Jamal Murray 😳 pic.twitter.com/XnnZpAUwGa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2020

A potentially game-changing sequence, as it caused a 4 point turn-around. Murray did not get the clearly visible foul call on one end, and the Lakers going 5v4 up the court, managed to score 2 more points off the Rajon Rondo jumper.

There was clear contact by LeBron, however, the refs chose not to blow their whistle.

‘LeBron is going to get his way’: Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray was upset by the lack of foul calls on him, and why wouldn’t he be. Those could have been a deciding factor in the outcome of the game. Jamal made sure to voice his displeasure after the game.

“Respectfully, obviously, they’re trying to do their job, I mean, I did get fouled on a few. We could see the replay clearly. The same thing when [Utah Jazz’s] Rudy Gobert fouled me when we lost Game 4 [in the first round]. … My team shows respect any time you talk to them.” Murray said.

He also pointed out how LeBron will more often than not get his way, as he has earned the respect of the referees. With the Nuggets being a young team, Murray feels they don’t quite share that rapport with the refs and hence don’t get those crucial calls.

His statement comes as a massive dig at both LeBron James and Lakers, especially after the confirmation from Frank Vogel about the Lakers approaching the NBA about the lack of free-throws for ‘The King‘

“LeBron is going to go get his, but we just have to look ahead and play through it. … We’re a young team. We’re the younger team, youngest team, whatever we are. Look at where we’re at. We’re going to have to earn their respect if we’re going to want to prevail.”

Also Read: “We’re going to have to go through the right channels to get the foul calls, says coach Malone”

Twitter reacts to the no-call

The NBA fans were all pretty confused about the no call, and some were quite mad as well. After LeBron got away with his second missed foul call on Murray, Shea Serrano had something to say about the same.

personally i don’t think you should be allowed to foul jamal murray whenever you want without penalty but that’s just me — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 25, 2020

Another twitter user points out how the Lakers were getting calls, which shouldn’t have been called, whereas the Nuggets…

Calling a foul for AD when he fell on his own ankle, not calling the continuation that would have been an and 1, Lebron not being called for the foul on Murray when drive to the basket. That’s the game — James Smith Jr (@iamjamesnumber1) September 25, 2020

Lakers are now 3-1 up in the series, but Nuggets like to be in this situation and hence Game 5 should be a cracker of a contest.