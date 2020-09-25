Skip Bayless is disappointed that LeBron James is not on Time’s 100 Most Influential list, despite 7 other sports athletes making the list.

LeBron James prides himself in being one of, if not the most, ‘woke’ athletes of our generation, or perhaps, any generation. He has brought to light the racial injustices innocent black Americans face on consistently, at the hands of the authoritative forces.

LeBron James, along with many veteran players, even boycotted the NBA season in the Bubble to protest the killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and countless others.

James consistently takes to social media to denounce the actions carried out by the police, including a powerful message on Twitter yesterday.

The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! 👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

So when Skip Bayless saw that LeBron James wasn’t on the Time’s 100 Most Influential list, he took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

Skip Bayless believes LeBron James should be a part of Time’s 100.

Time magazine releases a coveted list of 100 personalities they believe have influenced the world for better, in the past year. This includes, artists, athletes, pioneers, and many more.

However, when the 3x NBA champion was not included on this list, Skip Bayless had this to say:

I am stunned LeBron James did not make Time’s Top 100 Most Influential this year … while 7 other athletes did. On race issues, I hang on LeBron’s every word. He sets the tone. His influence is greater than the other 7 athletes combined, no offense to them. This is just wrong. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 25, 2020

Skip, who has made a career out of bashing James, is 100% on his side in this matter.

Which athletes made the list over LeBron James?

Skip Bayless’s tweet was of course referring to the fact that it is outrageous, 7 athletes made the List over LeBron.

These athletes included the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dwyane Wade, Lewis Hamilton, Patrick Mahomes, and more.

Skip Bayless believes LeBron James is much more influential than all of those athletes combined.

Influence is not a metric that can be measured so the validity of this statement cannot be assessed, however, there is no denying that the 4x MVP sets the tone for actions, other athletes may take.