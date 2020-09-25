KOL vs SRH Fantasy Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 26 September 2020 (Abu Dhabi). Both teams would like to bounce back in this game after facing defeats in their last games.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams would be looking to get their first win of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders lost their first game of the tournament in a convincing manner and they would certainly be looking to improve in every department of the game. They have some wonderful players in Eoin Morgan, Andre Russel, and Sunil Narine but all of them were not in their best shape. The bowling also looks quite inexperienced and this is going to be a tough game for them.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, should have won their first game of the season but they choked in the end but the main concern of this side is injuries. Mitchell Marsh is out of the tournament whereas Kane Williamson is also currently injured and even Rashid Khan faced an injury while running. This side has to find a proper combination in this game to get their first win.

We are in for a great contest in this game of the IPL 2020.

Pitch Report – This pitch has looked fairly decent to bat till now in the tournament with the average score in a couple of games played here is 178 runs.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 2; Batting 1st Won: 1; Batting 2nd Won: 1

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kolkata Knight Riders – Sunil Narine, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russel, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kolkata Knight Riders – Andre Russel, Eoin Morgan, and Shubhman Gill.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Bhuvneshwar Kumar

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, and Eoin Morgan.

KOL vs SRH Team Wicket-Keeper

Jonny Bairstow (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Bairstow announced his arrival in the IPL in style by scoring 445 runs last season which included a century and he started this season with a bang too by scoring a brilliant knock of 61 runs in the last game. He is in a brilliant form and cannot be dropped.

KOL vs SRH Team Batsmen

Eoin Morgan (Price 9) and Shubhman Gill (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Morgan will play a big part in the batting line-up of the Knights and has a really good record in T20I games with an average above 30 and S/R above 138 whereas Gill will play a huge part this season as an opener. Both of them failed in the last game but they are integral parts of this batting line-up and will definitely be picked.

David Warner (Price 10.5), Manish Pandey (Price 9), and Abhishek Sharma (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner is an IPL legend and he has proved that in almost every season for the Sunrisers. He won the orange cup last year by scoring 693 runs but he is struggling currently to find his form whereas Manish is also a different player when he plays at the number 3 slot. He also scored with an average of 43 last season and played a good knock of 34 runs in the first game of this season as well. Sharma, on the other hand, is picked to manage credits in this game as he will bowl his quota of overs and picked a wicket in the last game as well.

KOL vs SRH Team All-Rounders

Sunil Narine (Price 10) and Andre Russel (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounders from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Both of them are T20 superstars and can turn any game on their own. Russel was a beast in the IPL 2019 and was the highest run-scorer as well as the highest wicket-taker of the Knights whereas Narine is also expected to give them blistering starts as an opener and there is no doubt over his bowling abilities. Both of them failed in the last game but they are fit to bat as well as bowl and dropping them won’t be a wise decision.

KOL vs SRH Team Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Price 9) and Sandeep Sharma (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both of them were wicket-less in the last game but are very good bowlers. Bhuvi is a brilliant bowler at the death and there is no doubt over his quality whereas Sandeep is also a brilliant swinger of the ball and picked 12 wickets in 11 games last season. They are good wicket-takers and will be included in this game.

Shivam Mavi (Price 8) will be our bowler from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Mavi is a youngster and he was the best bowler of the Knights in the last game. He bowled brilliantly in the powerplay as well as in the death and picked a couple of wickets too. Shivam will definitely be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

David Warner and Sunil Narine

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jonny Bairstow and Andre Russel

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.