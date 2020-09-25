KKR vs SRH Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the eighth match of IPL 2020.

The eighth match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

While these are very early days in the tournament, both teams are reeling at the bottom of the points table with a loss in the opening match each. Considering how the losing momentum can dominate in a tournament like the Indian Premier League, both teams would be looking to register a thumping victory to also bolster their net run rate.

Going by the past record, Knight Riders have had an edge over Sunrisers in the 17 matches that both these teams have played against each other. It is worth mentioning that both these teams are yet to play a T20 against each other outside of India.

KKR vs SRH Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 17

Matches won by KKR: 10

Matches won by SRH: 7

Matched played in India: 17 (KKR 10, SRH 7)

Matches played in UAE: 0 (KKR 0, SRH 0)

KKR average score against SRH: 149

SRH average score against KKR: 156

Most runs for KKR: 533 (David Warner)

Most runs for SRH: 126 (Nitish Rana)

Most wickets for KKR: 10 (Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine)

Most wickets for SRH: 19 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most catches for KKR: 4 (Dinesh Karthik)

Most catches for SRH: 9 (Rashid Khan)

The last time Kolkata and Hyderabad locked horns against each other was at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in IPL 2019.

After the then Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson had won the toss and elected to bowl, the hosts were required to chase a 160-run target to win the match.

The high-profile opening pair of current captain David Warner (67) and wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow (80*) had stitched a match-winning 131-run opening stand to seal the chase in just 15 overs.