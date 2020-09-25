Last game, Murray showed us the Steph Curry in him with some deep 3-pointers. Today, he put on display the MJ gene inside of him as he went past, up and under LeBron for a layup.

The Los Angeles Lakers started off shooting well and rebounding well, with a number of their points coming off offensive rebounds by Dwight Howard. They opened up a double digit lead early in the second quarter, going up to a margin of 12 points. Denver’s bench unit brought them back into the game with 2 quick 3-pointers.

Jamal Murray’s uberathletic layup with a dunk fake over LeBron James

The Nuggets guard has been on fire from all 3 ranges over the course of this year’s playoffs. His shiftiness, bursts of acceleration, midrange accuracy and ability to pull up from deep have kept his defenders on tenterhooks. But even by his high standards of play so far in the postseason, this was on a whole other level given that the defender was LeBron James.

Also Read: ‘Jamal Murray with Steph Curry like three and shimmy’: Nuggets star drills the dagger vs Lakers in Game 3

i cannot stop watching this jamal murray layup pic.twitter.com/C1tuhV5JA5 — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 25, 2020

JAMAL MURRAY WENT MJ ON THIS LAYUP 🤯 pic.twitter.com/V3pkJv3VOB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2020

Murray started the move off by getting past his primary defender, calling LeBron James into action as the weakside defender. He then went up with a single hand with what looked like a dunk attempt. This enticed James to go up for the block, enabling Murray to make the crazily tough mid-air adjustment of going up and under with both hands.

The move didn’t end there though. Murray made the finish even tougher for himself by crossing his hands over to the other side of the rim and putting some English on his finish. The end result was as spectacular a play as any in this year’s playoffs.