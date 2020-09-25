When the dust settles on Week 3, only one team between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will remain undefeated on the young season. While moving to 3-0 is the main storyline entering this head-to-head at Bills Stadium this weekend, there’s an intriguing subplot between Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Rams corner Jalen Ramsey that will be worth tuning in for.

Those two do have a bit of history after Ramsey, who was a member of the Jaguars at the time, called Allen “trash” and “a stupid draft pick” by the Bills during a 2018 interview with GQ. Allen later got his revenge on Ramsey and the Jaguars, beating them 24-21 during the 2018 season. In that game, Allen completed 8 of 19 passes for 160 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. He also rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown. That following offseason Allen signed an autograph to a fan with the caption “Hey Ramsey… Am I still trash?”The corner was quick to respond with “#YES” on social media.

That brings us to Sunday’s matchup. Allen is still on the Bills and playing arguably the best football of his life while Ramsey is now the high-priced corner for Los Angeles. As for whether there is any bad blood still brewing between these two, Allen is publicly taking the high road.

“That was so long ago in my opinion,” he told the media this week, via Syracuse.com. “It’s really a non-factor you know he’s been a great player in this league for a long time, he’s only gotten better and he’s a problem that we’re gonna have to deal.”

Through two games, Allen has a 122.8 passer rating and is leading the NFL with 363.5 passing yards per game. He’s also thrown six touchdowns and zero interceptions while rushing for an additional 76 yards and a score. Clearly, Allen is better than he’s been since entering the league in 2018, but Ramsey will still be a challenge for him and Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

“He’s damn good, everybody knows that,” Diggs, who is fresh off a 153 receiving yard performance in Week 2, said of Ramsey, via Bills Wire. “As far as shying away, it’s football. At the end of the day, we don’t really shy away in anything. I would just say trust in Josh, trust in Josh’s decision making. Each play is going to be big because he’s been playing some good football, and we trust him to make decisions and put the ball wherever it needs to go.”

Los Angeles’ secondary is allowing 243 passing yards per game (17th best in the NFL), but have only surrendered one passing touchdown through two weeks which makes this an interesting challenge for Allen and company.