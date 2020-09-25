USATSI



Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid announced the birth of his first child with model Anne De Paula on Thursday named Arthur Elijah de Paula Embiid. The social media announcement comes as a surprise as many didn’t know the couple was expecting, but even with the surprise, the news came with a classic Embiid-style humor.

“We are so blessed and fortunate to welcome our little boy in this family,” Embiid wrote on Instagram. “First of 11 or more? Trying to convince her but I’m not winning so far. I’m just trying to build a soccer team but for real I’m so excited for the future and my life has a new meaning. Kudos to @annedepaula_ for being so strong and giving me the Greatest Gift our life can offer #GodisGood”

The child’s name is special to the Embiid family. Arthur was the name of the center’s younger brother, who died in 2014 at the age of 13. His brother’s death came just months after the 76ers selected Embiid third overall in the NBA Draft of that year.

Embiid has been dating De Paula since 2018, and this is their first child together. You can check out the center’s announcement post on Instagram down below.