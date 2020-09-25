Usually there’s nothing too exciting or awe-inspiring about a made layup in the NBA. People getting dunked on is a lot more fun.

But that changed during Thursday night’s Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers when Nuggets star Jamal Murray had a layup that had everyone wondering what they just saw. It also looked like that classic layup by Michael Jordan against the Lakers in the Finals years ago.

Murray took the ball down the lane and then did a nifty up-and-under move that got him past LeBron James. Then he spun the ball off the backboard and in the hoop for an incredible bucket.

I mean, check this out:

Wow.

NBA Twitter couldn’t believe it: