The Lakers are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and it is embodied by their superstars as well. LeBron James shut down Jamal Murray in the 4th tonight.

Jamal Murray has been a monster in clutch time. In Game 3, the Nuggets went on a 10-1 run to seal the game. Murray either scored or assisted on all 10 of those points. He had two big 3 pointers, including the dagger 3 to seal the game.

Jamal Murray was starting to heat up again in the 4th quarter tonight, and with the lead in just single digits, LeBron did not want to take a risk.

He told his teammates that he’s got Murray and took up the defensive assignment. Safe to say that plan worked, as the Nuggets fell short by 6, losing 114-108.

Great defense by LeBron on Jamal Murray.

“I knew it was winning time and Jamal had it going” James on shutting down Murray in crunch time

LeBron James is a leader both on and off the court. He showed how he leads by example by taking the defensive assignment of a hot Jamal Murray in crunch time.

He revealed the conversation with Lakers teammates, confirming that it was he who asked Frank Vogel to put him on Jamal Murray.

"I knew it was winning time and Jamal had it going. … I told my teammates that I had him." —LeBron on shutting down Jamal Murray in crunch time

Lakers take a commanding 3-1 lead

The moment coach Malone had joked about is here. The Nuggets are down 3-1, yet again. This is the 3rd straight playoff series where the Nuggets are down 3-1.

After the Nuggets took Game 3, the Lakers saw where they were lacking, and focused on those parts. They were out-rebounded in Game 3, today they were up 41-33 at the boards. They beat the Nuggets 12-6 at the offensive points.

Defense generates offense, and the Lakers embodied that today. They had 12 blocks and 9 steals, as compared to the Nuggets’ 3 blocks and 4 steals.

Game 5 gives the Lakers a chance to make their first finals since 2010. Will the Lakers succeed or will the Nuggets force a Game 6?

Game 5 takes place on Saturday, at 9PM ET.