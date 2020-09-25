LeBron James gets emotional talking about the tragic death of Breonna Taylor, in his on court interview, addressing concerns for his family.

Athletes of all ethnic backgrounds, all over the United States have been demanding justice for the unjust killing of Breonna Taylor, at the hands of the police.

Brett Hankison, the officer who fired the shots at Taylor in her Louisville home, has not been charged with first degree murder, but instead, 3 counts of wanton endangerment.

This caused an outrage and LeBron James himself took to social media to apologize to the victims’ families for the grand jury’s decision.

The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! 👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

LeBron James talks Breonna Taylor and his own family

LeBron James is not one to shy away from speaking out on matters he truly believes in, so when presented the opportunity to talk about Breonna Taylor, he did exactly that.

In an emotional display, James talked about how taxing it is to constantly worry about his loved ones, who are predominantly black women, such as his daughter, his mother, and his grandmother.

He highlighted how he wouldn’t be able to live with himself if something like this happened to the women in his life. The statement was a hard-hitting one and the Lakers star choked up a little

LeBron James speaks on the Breonna Taylor ruling. pic.twitter.com/YJW0oKsL1p — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 25, 2020

He continued by saying that Rajon Rondo, who is from Louisville, must be in much more pain than any of his other teammates, as Taylor was gunned down in Louisville.

LeBron James has been at the forefront on this matter

It is no surprise that the greatest player of our generation is also one of the most outspoken athletes in the world.

Also read: ‘LeBron James did not make Time’s 100 Most Influential?”- Skip Bayless furious with decision to omit Lakers star

He consistently denounces the actions carried out by authoritative forces against black people in America. He has been praised for his comments on racial injustices but has also received hate for it, with many people claiming that he invokes violence against the police with his takes.

LeBron James answered this by saying he never suggests violence is the answer to any problem.