Allen Iverson says he would really like to see Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Golden State Warriors and team up with Steph Curry.

Ever since Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks suffered their embarrassing loss to the lower seeded Miami Heat, the NBA rumour mill has been working overtime. This is to find a likely landing spot for Giannis as they believe he wants out of Milwaukee.

Giannis has made it clear that he would love to stay on the Bucks and build a championship culture in the Milwaukee for as long as it takes.

This however, didn’t stop NBA legend Allen Iverson from giving his take on where he would love to see Giannis end up.

A Giannis Antetokounmpo move to Warriors is what Allen Iverson really wants

Allen Iverson recently appeared on the beloved, All the Smoke podcast to talk and his life and to give his takes on the NBA today.

In the 2 hours he spent on the podcast, he obsessively talked about how he would love to see Giannis Antetokounmpo join the Golden State Warriors in San Franciso.

Iverson said, “That’s where I want him to go. I would love him to go there. I want him to go to Golden State.”

Allen Iverson: “I want him (Giannis) to go to Golden State.” INJECT THIS INTO MY VEINS pic.twitter.com/XqUyXCVsdo — Chris Montano (@gswchris) September 24, 2020

Podcast hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson backed ‘The Answer’ up, saying it would be dangerous for Steph Curry and Giannis to team up.

Is Golden State a viable option for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The only way Giannis Antetokounmpo can end up on the Warriors, is through a trade. This is because they are well over the hard cap of $138 million going into the 2020-21 season and adding another supermax player such as Giannis to the roster is impossible.

So unless the Warriors match Giannis’s salary with multiple players and then make a move for Warriors, there is no chance the Dubs end up with the 2x MVP.