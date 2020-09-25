“I think it sucks” – Eric Bischoff shoots hard on Retribution. The former RAW General manager was not impressed by the new WWE faction.

Eric Bischoff is one of the most popular non wrestler in the wrestling business. He spent a good chunk of his career trying to bring the WWE down and the rest of it, as a TV personality on the same show. He now spends his time talking about the business on his podcast After 83 Weeks show and he recently revealed that he wasn’t a fan of the Retribution.

Bischoff did not hold back in his criticism of the group. He complained about the lack of logic and a coherent storyline. He questioned their motivation and their reason to be on the show. Bischoff went so far as to claim that it sucked.

“I think it sucks. Why are they there? What’s the story? What is the inciting incident? What is the reason that they’re there? …It maybe had the potential of being a good idea before it wasn’t,” Bischoff said.

“I almost get angry at myself when I go off on this kind of a tangent because I sound like I’m trying to prove I’m smarter than, better than or whatever, or I should be doing [it],” he continued. “I don’t want to do it, I don’t ever want to be in a creative position at a wrestling company. It’s not my thing, been there, done that. Been to the mountain and had a chance to look down and there’s no more mountains I wanna climb…”

“I’ve learned this over the last 10-15 years more than I knew it at the time when I was actually in the business. Whatever storyline you’re going to launch, whatever character you’re going to launch, that angle, that story has to begin with either an inciting incident – as you would say in the film industry – or an angle, as you would refer to it probably in wrestling. But there has to be a reason for it. You have to be able to answer the question, ‘Why?’ I put this on social media the other day. The one question that could help so many people who are producing wrestling right now is, ‘Why?’ Why are you doing what you’re doing?”

