Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro has quickly blossomed into one of the most skilled young players that the NBA has to offer. That was on display in the Heat’s Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, when Herro scored a game-high 37 points off the bench — the most ever for a rookie in a single Conference Final game.

People are taking notice. As of Thursday, Herro had the highest-selling jersey in the NBA.

This isn’t the first time that Herro, 20, has stepped up. He had a strong regular season, averaging 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.9 percent from three.

But as evident in his performance on Wednesday, Herro has brought his game to a completely different level in the playoffs. He’s now averaging 16.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in addition to shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. The former Kentucky standout has finished in double figures in all of Miami’s playoff games and is averaging 29.5 points-per-game over the Heat’s last two games against the Celtics.

Herro was a true difference maker in the fourth quarter of Game 4, when he scored 17 of his 37 points over the final 12 minutes. Because of that stellar production, the Heat stand just one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014. They can finish off the Celtics on Friday night in Game 5.