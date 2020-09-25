“He will try everything to slow us down”- Toto Wolff opines on the appointment of former Ferrari man Stefano Domenicali as new F1 boss.

Liberty Media on Friday announced the appointment of Stefano Domenicali as the new Formula 1 CEO ahead of 2021 season, replacing Chase Carey who will now be holding the position of non-executive Chairman of F1.

Liberty Media have confirmed that Stefano Domenicali will take up the role of President and CEO of Formula 1 in January 2021 Chase Carey will move to the role of non-executive Chairman#F1 pic.twitter.com/DgRJrLG05t — Formula 1 (@F1) September 25, 2020

The appointment of Domenicali will now mean that the position of both F1 CEO and FIA chief is held by former Ferrari team principals as Jean Todt is already occupying the latter position.

With this, current Mercedes team principal and arch-rival of Ferrari group Toto Wolff have spoken about the appointment of Domenicali as the new CEO of the organisation.

“He will lead F1 with great integrity. But of course, he will also try everything to slow us down. That’s part of the game.” said Wolff to Sandra Baumgartner of the SkySports.

Mercedes success too much for Ferrari?

Obviously yes, but Wolff’s allegation is more of a harmless attack and banter amidst former Ferrari men holding key positions in Formula 1, which may go against Mercedes’ interest.

As of now, Mercedes doesn’t have any problem, with Domenicali going to take the role in 2021 and Mercedes are already on the verge of capitalizing this season.

On the other hand, the world doesn’t even know whether Mercedes will remain in the sport or not, with rumours of Mercedes selling the stakes of their F1 team buzzing in the town, though, Wolff has apparently denied all the speculations.

But his business interests in Aston Martin and Mercedes superfluous success in Formula 1 might encourage the move.