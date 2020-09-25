USATSI



Items from Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully were put up for auction, and sold for over $2 million. The items ranged from championship rings, to scorebooks to autographs.

Dodgers’ World Series rings from 1955 and 1988 and a Brooklyn Dodgers ring given to the iconic broadcaster in the 1950s were two of the major items and biggest ticket pieces of memorabilia included in the online auction. According to David Hunt, owner of Hunt Auctions in Exton, the two World Series rings sold for $188,000 each and the Brooklyn Dodgers ring went for $184,475.

A Dodgers Centennial limited edition serigraph by LeRoy Neiman sold for $105,750.

The items up for auction didn’t end there, his 1981 World Series ring sold for $83,425 and his World Series ring from 1963 went for $76,375.

One fan also landed an item from his final year broadcasting, 2016. His scorebook from that season went for $82,250.

A World Series trophy given to him in 1981 went for $70,500 and a similar looking trophy from the World Series in 1988 went for $64,625.

A Babe Ruth autograph Scully got in person sold for $18,800 and baseball signed by President Ronald Reagan gifted to the broadcaster went for $11,750.

The auction was first planned for All-Star weekend in July, but coronavirus forced it to be pushed back and moved online. The auction wrapped on Wednesday.

The money from the auction will be used to help their five children, 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren financially. Scully and his wife Sandra donated the other proceeds to UCLA for neuromuscular research, as Sandra has a condition connected to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.