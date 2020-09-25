The hype levels for Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 are through the roof, but as we get closer to launch day on November 12th, not many people have been able to successfully pre-order the console.

PS5 pre-orders got off to a chaotic start earlier this month when Wal-Mart and other retailers jumped the gun after Sony announced that the console would be available to order the day after the company revealed the prices of its two PS5 models. Instead, a handful of gamers locked in pre-orders in the wee hours of the night, while most people spent “pre-order day” starting at empty carts and “sold out” buttons.

Sony then apologized for how pre-orders were handled, and promised that more consoles would be released to retailers leading up to launch. On Thursday, GameStop confirmed that it would open pre-orders both in store and online the following day, leading many people to camp outside the store before it opened.

If you tried to score the console online, you spent most of the morning in a PS5 waiting room on the GameStop website – but the website was overrun with traffic, and many users reported being kicked out of line repeatedly. Some people had success ordering a PS5 bundle, but once again, gamers hoping to land the regular console or digital edition were largely out of luck.

We’re still more than a month away from launch and there will likely be many more opportunities to pre-order – but gamers are starting to freak out.

Me getting ready to think that I was going to successfully preorder the PS5 from GameStop with no problems today. #PS5PreOrders pic.twitter.com/EYsKSxZ0oA — malachi (@thatsmalachii) September 25, 2020

#PS5PreOrders restocked and i still couldnt get one pic.twitter.com/Pmym9O7bbS — Brain Denial (no capital letters here) (@Nmricks14) September 25, 2020

Got tired of missing the #PS5PreOrders so just copped one on EBay. Glad this nightmare is over. pic.twitter.com/GW5XMNO7JR — J.J. Rah Kay (@JJRahKay) September 25, 2020

Sure am glad I waited patiently in my queue for @GameStop for an hour just to be told “sorry kid” #PS5PreOrders pic.twitter.com/4GYCuPWGln — Granoahbar (@ShadowDemension) September 25, 2020

I’ve come to a conclusion dont even wait in that PS5 pre-order line. Its a lie. Its all a lie. #PS5PreOrders pic.twitter.com/2DoTkPzBlF — mahdee (@mahdee_f07) September 25, 2020

Me Thinking I Can Possibly Get A PS5 From GameStop #PS5PreOrders pic.twitter.com/EGBLlchAHB — Caramel Papi🍫 (@MarkusScott_) September 25, 2020

Who successfully pre-Ordered the #PS5? I think if you did, You should’ve played the lottery! – At this point I think the chances are better. 😉 #PS5PreOrders pic.twitter.com/ci3FM3zlWV — WRESTLE SIN (@WrestleSin) September 25, 2020