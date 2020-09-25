The hype levels for Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 are through the roof, but as we get closer to launch day on November 12th, not many people have been able to successfully pre-order the console.

PS5 pre-orders got off to a chaotic start earlier this month when Wal-Mart and other retailers jumped the gun after Sony announced that the console would be available to order the day after the company revealed the prices of its two PS5 models. Instead, a handful of gamers locked in pre-orders in the wee hours of the night, while most people spent “pre-order day” starting at empty carts and “sold out” buttons.

Sony then apologized for how pre-orders were handled, and promised that more consoles would be released to retailers leading up to launch. On Thursday, GameStop confirmed that it would open pre-orders both in store and online the following day, leading many people to camp outside the store before it opened.

If you tried to score the console online, you spent most of the morning in a PS5 waiting room on the GameStop website – but the website was overrun with traffic, and many users reported being kicked out of line repeatedly. Some people had success ordering a PS5 bundle, but once again, gamers hoping to land the regular console or digital edition were largely out of luck.

We’re still more than a month away from launch and there will likely be many more opportunities to pre-order – but gamers are starting to freak out.

