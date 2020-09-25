This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

It feels like a few times a year Ryan Fitzpatrick decides to hit us with some Fitzmagic and we’re all instantly better off for it.

One of those nights happened Thursday as the 37-year-old QB (who went to Harvard, I think) had a ton of fun in leading the Miami Dolphins to a 34-13 rout of Jaguars for their first win of the season.

Fitzpatrick, who has seemingly played for just about NFL team during his career and made some cool history last year with the Dolphins, threw just two incompletions in the win over the Jags. He finished with two touchdown passes, ran for another, and then wore an incredible postgame outfit that NFL fans instantly fell in love with.

Fitzpatrick threw some big blocks Thursday night, he showed off some moves with his feet while knifing through the Jags’ defense, and he was absolutely ecstatic after touchdowns.

And then he waxed poetic about his chest hair.

He gave us everything he had and we were all grateful because let’s be honest – we didn’t expect much from a Dolphins-Jags game.

Fitzmagic has become a goofy legend that fans of any NFL team can enjoy. He doesn’t take him to seriously, which is great, too. After the game he said: “I’ll stick with the beard, with the chest hair, the senior citizen look.”

How do you not love that?

Oh, and he made some more cool history in the win against the Jags.

Fitzpatrick knows his time as a starter with the Dolphins will eventually come to an end, as Tua Tagovailoa is waiting in the wings after being drafted No. 5 overall last April.

But for right now it’s still his job and he still his time to make more Fitzmagic.

And we all need to enjoy it while we can.

Thursday’s biggest winner: Jimmy Butler.

The Heat star is easily the coolest guy in the NBA playoffs and on Thursday he proved that yet again when he strutted into practice wearing Tyler Herro’s high school jersey.

