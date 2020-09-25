UFC returns to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi this weekend for UFC 253, and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will put his belt on the line in the main event against Paulo Costa. The Last Stylebender is undefeated at 19-0, and is hoping for a second successful title defense in 2020 after beating Yoel Romero earlier this year. Ranked light heavyweight contenders Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes will face off in the co-main.

The UFC 253 main card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 26th, on ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 253 prelims will start at 8:00 ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

To see the main card, you’ll need to subscribe to ESPN+ and purchase the pay-per-view. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can purchase a package that includes an annual membership along with UFC 253 for $84.98 here.

Live stream: ESPN+ subscribers can stream the fight via their computer at Watch ESPN, on their mobile devices via the ESPN app, or on a number of smart home devices (PS4, Xbox One, Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV and tablet, iPad and Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TVs.)

All betting information via BetMGM.

