F1 FP2 Results of the Italian Grand Prix have gone in favor of the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, with Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo again impressing to finish in P3

Reigning champion and current champion leader Lewis Hamilton finished second fastest in the session, behind his teammate Valtteri Bottas, who repeated his FP1 exploits. Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo continues to impress this weekend, as he finished third fastest, after being in P2 in FP1.

CLASSIFICATION – END OF FP2@ValtteriBottas finishes 🔝 of both of Friday’s practice sessions@danielricciardo completes a promising day with a strong P3 💪#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ugsj3Q1HNI — Formula 1 (@F1) September 25, 2020

Further down, McLaren’s Carlos Sainz was in P4, followed by his teammate Lando Norris. Racing Point’s Sergio Perez was P6, as he ponders over his F1 future, potentially with the Haas team.

Max Verstappen was P7 with his teammate Alexander Albon in P12. Ferrari did better than they have this season, with Charles Lerlerc in P8 and Sebastian Vettel completing the Top 10.

What to look forward to this weekend at the Russian GP?

It would be interesting to see if Red Bull Racing can challenge the Mercedes duo Hamilton and Bottas for the win, with the German outfit looking menacing so far this season.

As usual, the mid-teams’ battle will be between Racing Point, AlphaTauri, Mc Laren, Ferrari and Renault. Daniel Ricciardo’s looks particularly strong in his Renault, while Ferrari seem to have a good hang of the Sochi Autodrom, going by their performance today.